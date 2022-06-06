$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Heska posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

HSKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,298. Heska has a 52 week low of $82.92 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Heska by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Heska by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Heska by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

