-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.50). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. 70,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,074. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $14.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $385,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

