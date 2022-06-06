$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.97. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

WEC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,148. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

