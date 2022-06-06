$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) to post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,163. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $773,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 341,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,130,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

