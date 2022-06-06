$1.00 EPS Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 677,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,797. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

