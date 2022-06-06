$1.12 EPS Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Prologis posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.42.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.50. 64,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.94. Prologis has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.