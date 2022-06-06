$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) to report $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.05. The stock had a trading volume of 101,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

