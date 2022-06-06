$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $979.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.40.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $4.23 on Monday, hitting $152.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $132.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

