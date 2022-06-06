$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Methanex posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Methanex by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 376,033 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.35. 34,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

