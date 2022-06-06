$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Citigroup lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.84. 433,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,950. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $137.49 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 84,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 898,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

