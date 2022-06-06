$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.23. 1,610,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

