$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. CVR Energy posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 578.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 91,325 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 61,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.85. 1,127,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,460. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.