$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. OneMain reported earnings per share of $2.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $10.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

OMF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,769. OneMain has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

