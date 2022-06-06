10,850 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.61. 19,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,348. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.98 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

