$11.40 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the lowest is $11.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $47.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.24 million, with estimates ranging from $56.18 million to $56.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SRAX by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SRAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SRAX by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SRAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp bought a new stake in SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 7,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. SRAX has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

