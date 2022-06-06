$11.40 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the lowest is $11.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $47.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.24 million, with estimates ranging from $56.18 million to $56.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 7,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. SRAX has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.29.
About SRAX
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
