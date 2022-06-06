133,494 Shares in Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.19% of Cian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cian in the 4th quarter worth $3,699,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Cian in the 4th quarter worth $2,501,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cian in the 4th quarter worth $1,787,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cian in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cian in the 4th quarter worth $986,000. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIAN traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. Cian PLC has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Cian ( NYSE:CIAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter. Cian had a negative return on equity of 146.70% and a negative net margin of 38.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

