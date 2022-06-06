$154.69 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will post sales of $154.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.89 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $150.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $625.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.81 million to $644.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $657.52 million, with estimates ranging from $638.37 million to $676.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 50.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $100.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -6.54%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

