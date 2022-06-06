$179.86 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) will report sales of $179.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.50 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $166.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $723.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $722.46 million to $724.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $803.46 million, with estimates ranging from $797.50 million to $813.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.31. The company had a trading volume of 249,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,628. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.24. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $111.58 and a 12-month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

