$180.99 Million in Sales Expected for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $180.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.04 million and the lowest is $176.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year sales of $811.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $871.81 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $892.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of SOVO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.09. 197,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $80,984,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,215,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,412,000 after acquiring an additional 251,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,912,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after buying an additional 253,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $18,081,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

