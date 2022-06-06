1,909,077 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,909,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,470,000. Vistra makes up approximately 0.4% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Vistra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $175,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,146,000 after purchasing an additional 809,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,501,000 after purchasing an additional 280,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,456,000 after acquiring an additional 146,651 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,226. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock valued at $112,730,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,145. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

