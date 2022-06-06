1,927 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,927 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.86.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

