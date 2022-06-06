$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $8.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.27 and its 200 day moving average is $147.27. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $2,033,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.