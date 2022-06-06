$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) to post $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $9.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $10.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 172.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,460. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.