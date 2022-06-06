2,164,855 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Bought by Mak Capital One LLC

Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,164,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,584,000. Cenovus Energy accounts for about 5.0% of Mak Capital One LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mak Capital One LLC owned 0.11% of Cenovus Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,246,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,106 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,999,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2,931.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 939,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,366,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

CVE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. 173,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,403,812. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.48. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

