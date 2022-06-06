$223.15 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) to report $223.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.60 million and the highest is $224.70 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $194.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $881.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $887.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $985.95 million, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 367,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,260.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty Casteel bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $1,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

