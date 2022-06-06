25,000 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Lumina Fund Management LLC

Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Lumina Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,768,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 243,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 68,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,416. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

