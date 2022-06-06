2,675,112 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,675,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,811,000. Capital International Investors owned 0.17% of Snap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after buying an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,816,000 after acquiring an additional 452,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,489,000 after purchasing an additional 592,850 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNAP opened at $14.49 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878 in the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

