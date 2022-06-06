$268.19 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) to post $268.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.10 million and the lowest is $267.00 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $269.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBH shares. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of PBH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,086. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,322,000 after buying an additional 59,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,003,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

