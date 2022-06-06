$272.71 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will report sales of $272.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.00 million. Alkermes posted sales of $303.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,597.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,746 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,124. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $501,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,121,000 after acquiring an additional 316,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

