$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will report $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the lowest is $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $11.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.83.

Shares of CAR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.53. 25,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,179. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.70. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,906 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

