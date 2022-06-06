$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will post $3.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $14.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $143,713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $66,218,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.07. The stock had a trading volume of 480,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,881. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

