3,410 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Purchased by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Hubbell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after purchasing an additional 541,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.33. 3,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,337. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.49.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

