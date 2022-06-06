360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $15.88. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 6,472 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 32.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $77,003,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $50,984,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,440 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after buying an additional 1,871,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

