$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.18 billion and the lowest is $3.91 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $18.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,269. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

