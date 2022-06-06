$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.18 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $18.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 16.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,269. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.