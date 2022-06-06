$4.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will announce $4.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.15 billion. Reinsurance Group of America posted sales of $4.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year sales of $16.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE:RGA traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.02. 219,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,389. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $128.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

