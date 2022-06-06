$4.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) will report $4.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $4.58 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $16.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABG. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.60.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

NYSE:ABG traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.91. 141,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.48 and its 200-day moving average is $172.69. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

