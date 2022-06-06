$431.41 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) will announce $431.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.71 million and the lowest is $427.10 million. ICF International posted sales of $392.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.31. 1,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,046. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.