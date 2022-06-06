46,699 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,942,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,868,000 after buying an additional 298,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $40.25. 2,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

