4,817,554 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Acquired by Leonard Green & Partners L.P.

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,817,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,791,000. Catalent accounts for about 4.6% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. owned approximately 2.69% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,680 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,109,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,458,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,554. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average is $107.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

