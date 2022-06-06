$5.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.44 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $21.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.06 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

NYSE:GPC traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.66. 718,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $184,165,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 687,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,433,000 after purchasing an additional 201,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.