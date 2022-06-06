$528.16 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) to post $528.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $522.30 million to $532.37 million. Endo International reported sales of $713.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,430,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,877. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.12. Endo International has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

