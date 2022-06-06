$604.82 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will report sales of $604.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $587.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $619.57 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $621.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $565,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $779,775. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.68. The stock had a trading volume of 131,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,159. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

