$634.95 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will post $634.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $589.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $655.50 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $582.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

ACHC traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,783,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after buying an additional 910,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after buying an additional 571,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after buying an additional 535,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,751,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

