$719.62 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $719.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $756.90 million and the lowest is $682.33 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $653.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 39.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 209,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 291,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 507,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,830. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.42%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

