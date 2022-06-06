$79.49 Million in Sales Expected for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $79.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.80 million and the lowest is $76.17 million. Charah Solutions posted sales of $63.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year sales of $343.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.20 million to $345.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $387.32 million, with estimates ranging from $384.40 million to $390.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 141.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE CHRA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.41. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,416,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

