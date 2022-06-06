$8.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will post $8.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.05 billion and the highest is $8.21 billion. Lennar reported sales of $6.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $34.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 billion to $34.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 26.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 60.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 42.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 345.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,770. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

