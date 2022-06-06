84,532 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 46,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

