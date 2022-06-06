989 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

CAT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.12. 37,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $244.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

