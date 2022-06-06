Abyss Token (ABYSS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,653.00

Abyss Token (ABYSS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,268.25 or 0.99989492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

